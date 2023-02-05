Bayern beats Wolfsburg 4-2 to reclaim Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich held on despite Joshua Kimmich’s sending off to beat Wolfsburg 4-2 and return to the top of the Bundesliga. Kimmich was sent off with his second yellow card in the 54th but Wolfsburg was unable to make its dominance count as the visitors delivered a lesson in efficiency. Kingsley Coman scored twice and Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala added two more while Bayern also needed goalkeeper Yann Sommer at his best to secure the team’s first Bundesliga win of the year. It was enough for Bayern to move one point clear of Union Berlin. Wolfsburg had 22 shots at goal compared to the 10-time defending champions’ nine.

