Bayern beats Wolfsburg 3-2 to start Bundesliga campaign under new coach Vincent Kompany

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s bid to wrest Bundesliga honors back from Bayer Leverkusen has started with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Wolfsburg. Serge Gnabry scored the winning goal late after Bayern allowed Wolfsburg to come from behind to lead 2-1 early in the second half. Vincent Kompany made his league debut as coach, and Michael Olise started for his, but it was an old Bayern favorite who made the difference as Thomas Müller went on as a substitute for his club record-setting 474th Bundesliga appearance. The 34-year-old Müller was involved when Gnabry scored the winner in the 82nd, sending the ball on for Harry Kane to set up Gnabry.

