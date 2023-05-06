Bayern beats Werder Bremen to stretch lead in Germany
By The Associated Press
Leipzig's Kevin Kampl, center, celebrates with Leipzig's Daniel Olmo Carvajal, left, and Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan after scoring the opening goal goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig in Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]
BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has survived a nervy finish to edge closer to the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen that opened up a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané seemed to make Bayern comfortable before Niklas Schmidt hit back for Bremen in the 87th minute. A solo goal from Kevin Kampl lifted Leipzig to a 1-0 win over Freiburg and boosted Leipzig’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from the Bundesliga ahead of rivals Freiburg and Union Berlin.
