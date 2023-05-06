Bayern beats Werder Bremen to stretch lead in Germany

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has survived a nervy finish to edge closer to the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen that opened up a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané seemed to make Bayern comfortable before Niklas Schmidt hit back for Bremen in the 87th minute. A solo goal from Kevin Kampl lifted Leipzig to a 1-0 win over Freiburg and boosted Leipzig’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from the Bundesliga ahead of rivals Freiburg and Union Berlin.

