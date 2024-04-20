Bayern beats Union 5-1 with Real Madrid in mind and Cologne heading toward relegation

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Darmstadt's Christoph Klarer, center, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Darmstadt and FC Cologne at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, Saturday April 20, 2024. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane has scored again and Bayern Munich tuned up for its Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with a comfortable 5-1 win at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Kane has raised his Bundesliga tally to 33 goals in 30 appearances. Cologne’s hopes of survival have been dealt a major blow after losing 2-0 at home to last-placed Darmstadt. It’s the visitor’s first win since October. Leipzig consolidated fourth place and boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win at Heidenheim, Wolfsburg defeated Bochum 1-0. Anton Stach had the final say in a wild finish as Hoffenheim defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-3.

