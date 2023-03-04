Bayern beats Stuttgart, takes Bundesliga lead from Dortmund

Bayern Munich has held on to return to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart. Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for Bayern to move back ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Dortmund has clawed back a nine-point deficit by winning every game since the winter break to reinvigorate the title race. Union Berlin remained third by drawing with visiting Cologne 0-0. Marius Bülter scored late for Schalke to win at Bochum 2-0 and leave the bottom. Leandro Barreiro’s first-half goal was enough for Mainz to beat Hoffenheim 1-0 and deal American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo his fourth defeat from four games since taking over.

