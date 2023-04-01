Bayern beats Dortmund 4-2 in ‘der Klassiker’ to retake lead
By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Berlin's Kevin Behrens, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Stuttgart, at the Alte Forsterei Stadium, in Berlin, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]
BERLIN (AP) — Thomas Müller has scored twice and Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 to overtake the visitors at the top of the Bundesliga and give Thomas Tuchel a winning start as coach. Bayern capitalized on a shaky performance from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on his return from injury to move two points above Dortmund with eight rounds of the league remaining. It was Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Bavarian powerhouse. Bayern fired his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann last week after the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. It’s Dortmund’s first defeat in the Bundesliga in 2023.
From left, Berlin's Morten Thorsby, Christopher Trimmel and Rani Khedira cheer in front of the fans after VfB Stuttgart's Genki Haraguchi scored an own goal, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Stuttgart, at the Alte Forsterei Stadium, in Berlin, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
Berlin's Sheraldo Becker, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Stuttgart, at the Alte Forsterei Stadium, in Berlin, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)