Bayern beats Dortmund 4-2 in ‘der Klassiker’ to retake lead

BERLIN (AP) — Thomas Müller has scored twice and Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 to overtake the visitors at the top of the Bundesliga and give Thomas Tuchel a winning start as coach. Bayern capitalized on a shaky performance from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on his return from injury to move two points above Dortmund with eight rounds of the league remaining. It was Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Bavarian powerhouse. Bayern fired his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann last week after the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. It’s Dortmund’s first defeat in the Bundesliga in 2023.

