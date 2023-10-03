Bayern beats Copenhagen 2-1 in the Champions League to extend its winning run

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Bayern Munich has needed a late goal from Mathys Tel to continue its winning streak in Champions League group-stage games with a 2-1 win over Copenhagen. Lukas Lerager opened the scoring for Copenhagen in the 56th but Jamal Musiala responded for Bayern 11 minutes later. Tel gave Bayern the lead in the 83rd off a pass from Thomas Müller. Tel’s goal extended Bayern’s run of wins in Champions League group-stage games to 15 since a draw with Atletico Madrid in 2020. Bayern is also 36 games unbeaten in the group stage since 2017.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.