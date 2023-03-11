Bayern beats Augsburg, moves 3 points clear in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Defenders have fired Bayern Munich three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 5-3 rout of Augsburg in their Bavarian derby. João Cancelo opened the scoring and Benjamin Pavard grabbed two goals before Alphonso Davies continued the trend of defenders scoring with Bayern’s fifth goal in the 74th. Leroy Sané also scored for the 10-time defending champions to increase the pressure on Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund needs to beat relegation-threatened Schalke in the Ruhr derby to stay level on points with Bayern. Leipzig moved to third with a 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. There were 1-1 draws between Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart, and Hertha Berlin and Mainz.

