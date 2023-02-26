Bayern back on top with 3-0 win over rival Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich top-scorer Jamal Musiala has struck again on his birthday to help the team reclaim first place in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over surprise challenger Union Berlin. Musiala marked his 20th birthday with his 11th league goal of the season just before the break. The 10-time defending champion reclaimed the lead on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund. Union dropped three points behind Bayern and Dortmund.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.