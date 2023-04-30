Bayern back on top of Bundesliga after 2-0 win over Hertha

BERLIN (AP) — Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have scored to send Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over last-place Hertha Berlin. Gnabry made the breakthrough with a diving header to Joshua Kimmich’s cross in the 69th minute and Coman sealed the win 10 minutes later. It was enough to send Bayern one point clear of Borussia Dortmund with four rounds left. Dortmund was held to a 1-1 draw in Bochum on Friday. It must now hope for a favor from Bayern’s remaining opponents if it is to end the Bavarian powerhouse’s 10-year reign as German champion. Bayern must still face Werder Bremen, Schalke, Leipzig and Cologne.

