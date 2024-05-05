Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukáš Hrádecký sets record for foreign goalkeeper with 292 Bundesliga appearances

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukáš Hrádecký has set a record for a foreign goalkeeper in the Bundesliga by making his 292nd appearance. The 34-year-old Finnish keeper played in Leverkusen’s 5-1 win at his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, breaking the record previously held by Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich keeper Yann Sommer of Switzerland. Hrádecký won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen this season with five rounds to spare. The team is on a record 48-game unbeaten streak across all competitions since the start of the season.

