Bayer Leverkusen’s late escapes are keeping Xabi Alonso’s team unbeaten this season

BERLIN (AP) — Just call him Xabi Houdini. Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has seen his team pull off several scarcely believable escapes from defeat this season as it remains unbeaten across all competitions. Bundesliga champion Leverkusen is on a 46-game run without a loss. It’s a record across Europe’s “big five” leagues and has been achieved in extraordinary fashion. Robert Andrich scored with the last kick of the game for a 2-2 draw with high-flying Stuttgart on Saturday. Josip Stanišić scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time for a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in its previous match, and Amine Adli scored in the 90th minute for a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Europa League before that.

