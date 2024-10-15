Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz injures ankle on Germany duty

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen says its star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has injured his ankle while on international duty with the Germany team. The club says a scan revealed Wirtz had injured the joint capsule in his right ankle while playing in Germany’s 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League on Monday and the injury didn’t involve an opposing player. The 21-year-old Wirtz went off at half-time in the game. While Leverkusen described the injury as “minor,” the club added it was “not yet clear when Wirtz will rejoin team training.”

