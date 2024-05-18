Bayer Leverkusen writes more history in first ever unbeaten Bundesliga season

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has completed one of the most remarkable seasons in recent soccer history as the first team ever to complete an entire Bundesliga unbeaten. Ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year streak of titles last month wasn’t enough. Xabi Alonso and his Leverkusen team have made more history with a 2-1 win over Augsburg in its last league game of the season. Alonso punched the air to a roar from the crowd as he received his winner’s medal. He has already pledged to stay with the club next season after interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

