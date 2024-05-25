Bayer Leverkusen wins the German Cup and completes undefeated domestic double

BERLIN (AP) — Granit Xhaka’s early strike has been enough for Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Cup final 1-0 over Kaiserslautern for an unbeaten domestic double. Xhaka fired the ball in under the crossbar from distance in the 16th minute on Saturday. It proved to be enough against second division Kaiserslautern despite losing defender Odilon Kossounou to a second yellow card just before the break. Leverkusen had already wrapped the Bundesliga title and went on to complete the whole league season unbeaten. The only blip on Xabi Alonso’s team’s record this season was its 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.