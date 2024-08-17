Bayer Leverkusen wins German Supercup on penalties after another late goal to secure draw

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is taking its knack for late goals into the new season. Patrik Schick equalized in the 88th minute and his team defeated Stuttgart 4-3 on penalties to win the German Supercup. Nuri Sahin enjoyed a comfortable debut as Borussia Dortmund coach with a 4-1 win over fourth-tier team Phönix Lübeck in the first round of the German Cup. Bundesliga teams Union Berlin, Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Leipzig all overcame lower-league opposition to progress. Promoted Holstein Kiel also won, as did last season’s finalist Kaiserslautern.

