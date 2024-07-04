Bayer Leverkusen will start its Bundesliga title defense at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Aug. 23

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German champion Bayer Leverkusen will kick off its Bundesliga title defense away to local rival Borussia Moenchengladbach on Aug. 23. As usual in Germany, the champion starts the new league season with a Friday night game. Gladbach was the only Bundesliga team that managed to stop Leverkusen scoring last season, holding Xabi Alonso’s team to a 0-0 draw in their last meeting in January. Leverkusen was the first team to win the Bundesliga title without losing a game.

