Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo, left, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with teammates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and TSG Hoffenheim at PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Uwe Anspach]

BERLIN (AP) — Álex Grimaldo scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen stayed top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim. But coach Xabi Alonso’s team had to work hard for its ninth win from 10 games after letting a two-goal lead slip. Union Berlin slid to its 12th consecutive defeat. Union’s 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt deepens the sense of crisis at the former overachiever. Vincenzo Grifo scored a penalty in injury time for Freiburg to draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-3. Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in “der Klassiker” later.

