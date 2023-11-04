Bayer Leverkusen stays top in Bundesliga, Union Berlin slumps to another defeat

BERLIN (AP) — Álex Grimaldo scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen stayed top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim. But coach Xabi Alonso’s team had to work hard for its ninth win from 10 games after letting a two-goal lead slip. Union Berlin slid to its 12th consecutive defeat. Union’s 3-0 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt deepens the sense of crisis at the former overachiever. Vincenzo Grifo scored a penalty in injury time for Freiburg to draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-3. Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in “der Klassiker” later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.