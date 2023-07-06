Bayer Leverkusen signs Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Arsenal

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from English Premier League side Arsenal. Leverkusen says the 30-year-old Xhaka signed a contract through June 2028. Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes says, “His footballing quality is known everywhere. But there are few players who can lead so well thanks to an outstanding mentality and personality.” Xhaka played 268 games for Arsenal since joining the London-based club in 2016 from Borussia Mönchengladbach. He helped the team to second place in the league last season with seven goals in 37 games. Xhaka also impressed in four years at Gladbach, where he scored nine goals in 140 games for the Bundesliga club.

