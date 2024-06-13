Bayer Leverkusen signs Girona midfielder Aleix García ahead of Bundesliga title defense

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — German champion Bayer Leverkusen has signed Spanish midfielder Aleix García from Girona. The 26-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Leverkusen where he joins up with Spanish coach Xabi Alonso. García was key to Girona’s surprise run to third place in the Spanish league and is now moving to another of European soccer’s success stories from this past season. He’s the second signing of the off-season for Leverkusen. The club is bidding to retain the Bundesliga title it won in April to end Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign.

