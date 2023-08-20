Bayer Leverkusen signs Croatia defender Josip Stanišić on loan from Bayern Munich for season

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Croatia defender Josip Stanišić on loan from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich for the rest of the season. Leverkusen announced the move on Sunday. Sporting director Simon Rolfes said Stanišić would “intensify the competition within our squad.” The 23-year-old Stanišić was part of Croatia’s World Cup squad last year. He made 14 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season with 10 of them as a substitute and was deemed surplus to requirements by coach Thomas Tuchel. Stanišić is primarily a right back but can play across the back line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.