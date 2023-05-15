Bayer Leverkusen signs Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo on free transfer

By The Associated Press
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo plays the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Benfica at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Europa League semifinalist Bayer Leverkusen will sign Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 27-year-old Spaniard was a key presence in Benfica’s run to the quarterfinals of the Champions League before a 5-3 aggregate loss to Inter Milan last month. Leverkusen faces Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Roma has a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

