Bayer Leverkusen misses chances in a 0-0 with Stuttgart in Bundesliga

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen did everything except score in a lively 0-0 draw with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga ahead of Champions League games for both next week. Leverkusen hit the woodwork twice, forced repeated saves from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and saw Jeremie Frimpong’s goal ruled out for offside in the buildup on Friday. Leverkusen is third in the Bundesliga but could end the weekend seven points off the lead if Bayern Munich or Leipzig win their games Saturday. Leverkusen heads to Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League and Stuttgart hosts Atalanta on Wednesday.

