Bayer Leverkusen is two steps from soccer immortality, starting with Europa League final vs Atalanta

DUBLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is potentially two games from immortality in European soccer. The new champion of Germany has two cup finals in four days to complete a previously unthinkable unbeaten season. It starts Wednesday in the Europa League against Atalanta in Dublin. On Saturday, Leverkusen will be heavily favored to win the German Cup final against a Kaiserslautern team that finished 13th in the second division. And so the biggest challenge to achieving the amazing season for coach Xabi Alonso’s team is game No. 52 of 53.

