Bayer Leverkusen is on the verge of historic double after reaching the German Cup final

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is on the verge of a historic league and cup double in Germany after sweeping aside local rival Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-0 in the German Cup semifinals. Florian Wirtz scored twice as Xabi Alonso’s team marked its 40th game of the season unbeaten in all competitions. Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adli scored twice early on for Leverkusen before Wirtz extended the lead. Leverkusen faces off in the May 25 cup final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion against second-tier Kaiserslautern.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.