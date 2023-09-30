Bayer Leverkusen delivers a lesson in efficiency with 3-0 win over Mainz in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has delivered a lesson in efficiency in a 3-0 win at Mainz that provisionally lifted Xabi Alonso’s team back to the top of the Bundesliga. Leverkusen is one of three remaining unbeaten teams along with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Bayern is playing at Leipzig later. Promoted Heidenheim beat Union Berlin 1-0 to stretch the visitors’ losing streak to five games across all competitions. Deniz Undav scored twice for Stuttgart to win in Cologne 2-0. Jonas Wind did likewise for Wolfsburg to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0, and Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Bochum 3-1 away.

