Bayer Leverkusen completes unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season and Cologne relegated

BERLIN (AP) — League champion Bayer Leverkusen has become the first team to complete a Bundesliga season unbeaten. Early goals from Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich gave Leverkusen a 2-1 win over Augsburg in their last game of the season. The win was their 28th in 34 Bundesliga games. Leverkusen hasn’t lost a game in any competition all season, a 51-game streak. Cologne’s hopes of avoiding the drop evaporated after losing at Heidenheim 4-1.

