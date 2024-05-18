Bayer Leverkusen completes unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season and Cologne relegated

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BERLIN (AP) — League champion Bayer Leverkusen has become the first team to complete a Bundesliga season unbeaten. Early goals from Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich gave Leverkusen a 2-1 win over Augsburg in their last game of the season. The win was their 28th in 34 Bundesliga games. Leverkusen hasn’t lost a game in any competition all season, a 51-game streak. Cologne’s hopes of avoiding the drop evaporated after losing at Heidenheim 4-1.

