Bayer Leverkusen completes a 4-3 comeback win in stoppage time as Boniface sinks Wolfsburg

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Victor Boniface’s added-time goal has lifted Bayer Leverkusen to a 4-3 comeback win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. The German champion geared up for facing Bayern Munich next week with a thrilling victory. All of Wolfsburg’s players were packed into the penalty area but Boniface suddenly found space in a crowd of three opponents to turn and shoot past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. Leverkusen had to twice come back from a goal down against Wolfsburg to give itself a chance at the win.

