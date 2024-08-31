Bayer Leverkusen beaten in the Bundesliga for first time in 15 months by Leipzig

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — German champion Bayer Leverkusen has lost a Bundesliga game for the first time in 15 months. Loïs Openda scored twice in a 3-2 comeback win for Leipzig on Saturday. Leipzig recovered from 2-0 down as it made the most of relatively few chances on the counter to seal a comeback win. Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off as his team held on for 0-0 against Werder Bremen. Stuttgart and Mainz drew 3-3.

