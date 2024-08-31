Bayer Leverkusen beaten in the Bundesliga for first time in 15 months by Leipzig

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, bottom right, fouls Werder's Justin Njinmah during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carmen Jaspersen]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — German champion Bayer Leverkusen has lost a Bundesliga game for the first time in 15 months. Loïs Openda scored twice in a 3-2 comeback win for Leipzig on Saturday. Leipzig recovered from 2-0 down as it made the most of relatively few chances on the counter to seal a comeback win. Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off as his team held on for 0-0 against Werder Bremen. Stuttgart and Mainz drew 3-3.

