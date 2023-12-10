Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart drawn against each other in German Cup quarterfinals

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart have been drawn against each other in the quarterfinals of the German Cup just hours after drawing 1-1 in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen will host Stuttgart in the only quarterfinal match involving two Bundesliga teams after Sunday’s draw. This season’s cup competition has been marked by a host of big-club exits. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and two-time defending champion Leipzig were already knocked out. Borussia Mönchengladbach is the only other top-tier team remaining. Gladbach was handed a quarterfinal match at third-division Saarbrücken. Hertha Berlin will face visiting Kaiserslautern, and St. Pauli will host Fortuna Düsseldorf.

