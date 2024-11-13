Baye Ndongo has 19 points and 11 rebounds to help Georgia Tech beat Texas Southern 81-62

ATLANTA (AP) — Baye Ndongo had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Naithan George added 16 points and six assists and Georgia Tech beat Texas Southern 81-62. Ndongo gave the Yellow Jackets their first double-digit lead at 32-21 to begin a 12-0 run and they led by 24 points, 49-25, at halftime after George’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Kowacie Reeves Jr. gave Georgia Tech its largest lead of 30 when he sank a 3-pointer with 12:20 remaining for a 64-34 lead. Reeves added another 3-pointer at 3:57 for Georgia Tech’s only field goal in the final six minutes. Reeves finished with 15 points, Javian McCollum had 14 and Lance Terry added 13 for Georgia Tech (2-1).

