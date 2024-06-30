Bay FC downs Racing Louisville 1-0; Courage beat Spirit 1-0 for first road win

Asisat Oshoala converted a penalty in the 76th minute and Bay FC defeated Racing Louisville 1-0 on Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League. It was the first penalty kick for expansion Bay FC, which has won back-to-back shutouts. Ashley Sanchez scored the lone goal and the North Carolina Courage won their first game on the road this season, 1-0 over the Washington Sprit at Audi Field. Shelby Hogan had six saves and the Portland Thorns held off the determined Utah Royals for a scoreless draw in Sandy, Utah.

