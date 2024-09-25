Bay FC announces plans for a training facility on San Francisco’s Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bay FC and San Francisco have announced plans for a dedicated training facility for the National Women’s Soccer League club on Treasure Island. Officials said Tuesday the complex on the island off the Bay Bridge in the San Francisco Bay will include three training fields as well as team offices and other facilities. It will be designed to complement existing and planned youth recreational facilities on the island. Bay FC plans to break ground in 2025 and begin operating the facility in 2027, pending approval of the lease from the Treasure Island Development Authority and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

