Bautista Agut, Shapovalov fall in 1st round in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time champion Roberto Bautista Agut has been knocked out of the ASB Classic following a 6-4, 6-3 first-round loss to fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. Bautista Agut won the Auckland title in 2016, beating John Isner and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in early matches, and again in 2018 when he beat Juan Martin del Potro in the final. Canada’s Denis Shapovalov also lost in the first round in his first competitive match since a fourth-round exit Wimbledon. He is returning from a serious knee injury.

