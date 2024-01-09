Bautista Agut, Shapovalov and Gasquet lose in the 1st round in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time champion Roberto Bautista Agut has been knocked out of the ASB Classic following a 6-4, 6-3 first-round loss to fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. Bautista Agut won the Auckland title in 2016, beating John Isner and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in early matches, and again in 2018 when he beat Juan Martin del Potro in the final. Defending champion Richard Gasquet also made a first-round exit, losing 6-3, 6-4 to sixth-seeded Arthur Fils. Canada’s Denis Shapovalov lost in the first round in his first competitive match since a fourth-round exit Wimbledon. He is returning from a serious knee injury.

