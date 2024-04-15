Bautista Agut earns 399th tour-level win at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Roberto Bautista Agut has earned his 399th tour-level victory by defeating Roman Safiullin 6-3, 7-6 in the first round of the Barcelona Open. Bautista Agut saved a set point in the tiebreaker before triumphing after nearly two hours on the Rafa Nadal center court. Bautista Agut will have his first opportunity to reach the milestone 400th win against seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov on Tuesday. Rafael Nadal will face Flavio Cobolli in his opening match on Tuesday following another injury layoff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.