Baumgart out as Cologne coach with team stuck in Bundesliga relegation zone

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Relegation-threatened Cologne is parting ways with coach Steffen Baumgart because of the team’s difficult start to the season. The Bundesliga club says the 51-year-old coach had jointly agreed with managing director Christian Keller and sporting director Thomas Kessler not to continue. Baumgart’s last game in charge was a 2-0 loss at his ex-club Union Berlin on Wednesday. Both teams had been level on just 10 points going into their last game before the winter break. Cologne remained in the relegation zone after the defeat.

