Bauer runs for four TDs, throws for fifth to lead Central Michigan past South Alabama 34-30

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jase Bauer burst up the middle with 13 seconds left for his career-best fourth rushing touchdown to lift Central Michigan to a 34-30 win over South Alabama. Bauer escaped the pocket, regained his balance after slipping out of an ankle tackle and fired a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Prewitt III to put the Chippewas ahead 27-17 seconds into the fourth quarter, but South Alabama rallied with two touchdowns to hold a 30-27 lead with under three minutes left.

