Battle’s late heroics carry Montana St. past Weber St.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — RaeQuan Battle scored 17 points and his dunk off a lob from Darius Brown II with 1.6 seconds left in the second overtime lifted Montana State past Weber State 60-58in a Big Sky Conference semifinal matchup. Battle then blocked Steven Verplancken Jr.’s shot attempt as time expired. Dillon Jones scored 18 points for Weber State

