Battle scores season-high 32, Ohio State beats Nebraska for interim coach Jake Diebler’s third win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jamison Battle scored a season-high 32 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds and short-handed Ohio State beat Nebraska 78-69. It was Ohio State’s third win in four games under interim coach Jake Diebler, who replaced Chris Holtmann earlier this month after several disappointing seasons. Battle scored the final six points of a 9-0 run to put Ohio State ahead for good at 39-35 with 51 seconds left in the first half. Nebraska got within 69-67 with 3:57 left, but the Cornhuskers didn’t score again until Sam Hoiberg’s wide open layup at 20.2. Ohio State scored nine straight points to pull away, including Battle’s jumper from the free-throw line with 1:32 left for a 77-67 lead.

