Battle scores 29, sparks Arkansas to 94-83 victory over LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Khalif Battle finished one shy of topping 30 points for a fourth straight game and Arkansas cruised to a 94-83 victory over LSU. Battle made 7 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 13 of 14 free throws for the Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 Southeastern Conference). He added four rebounds and blocked three shots. Battle set a school record with 112 points over a three-game span. Makhi Mitchell came off the bench to score 19 on 8-for-10 shooting for Arkansas, adding eight rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Wright made all 10 of his free throws and scored 24 to lead the Tigers (16-14, 8-9), who had won four of their previous five games.

