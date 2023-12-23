Battle scores 29 points, Kriisa adds 12 and 10 assists; WVU beats Toledo 91-81

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — RaeQuan Battle scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half and West Virginia blew most of an 18-point lead before holding on to beat Toledo 91-81. Quinn Slazinski had 14 points for West Virginia, Kerr Kriisa added 12 points and 10 assists and Noah Farrakhan also scored 12. Ra’Heim Moss scored 21 points before fouling out with about a minute to go for Toledo. Akok Akok threw down a dunk, Battle converted a three-point play to give the Mountaineers the lead for good with 17:51 to go in the first half and Kriisa followed with two 3-pointers before Battle made a layup to cap a 13-0 run that made it 15-4 less than five minutes into the game.

