Battle scores 21 points as No. 14 Arkansas beats Gardner-Webb 86-68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Khalif Battle had 21 points off the bench and No. 14 Arkansas used a pair of big runs in the middle of the game to beat Gardner-Webb 86-68. Tramon Mark added 14 points and El Ellis scored 13 for the Razorbacks. Trevon Brazile had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. After trailing by eight early, Arkansas finished the first half on a 17-5 run and reeled off another 13-4 spurt in the first few minutes of the second to help build a 26-point lead. Battle keyed the first stretch, scoring 10 points in under five minutes to close the half. Caleb Robinson led Gardner-Webb with 18 points.

