Battle scores 21 points as No. 14 Arkansas beats Gardner-Webb 86-68

By ERIC W. BOLIN The Associated Press
Gardner-Webb guard Julien Soumaoro (1) tries to drive past Arkansas guard Tramon Mark (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Khalif Battle had 21 points off the bench and No. 14 Arkansas used a pair of big runs in the middle of the game to beat Gardner-Webb 86-68. Tramon Mark added 14 points and El Ellis scored 13 for the Razorbacks. Trevon Brazile had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds. After trailing by eight early, Arkansas finished the first half on a 17-5 run and reeled off another 13-4 spurt in the first few minutes of the second to help build a 26-point lead. Battle keyed the first stretch, scoring 10 points in under five minutes to close the half. Caleb Robinson led Gardner-Webb with 18 points.

