Battle scores 17 to lead Ohio State to 78-36 victory over New Orleans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jamison Battle hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Ohio State to a 78-36 romp over New Orleans. Battle made 6 of 12 shots but just 1 of 4 from inside the arc for the Buckeyes (10-2). He added nine rebounds and four assists. Zed Key scored 16 on 6-for-8 shooting with five rebounds. Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (5-7) with eight points on 1-for-10 shooting. He was 6 for 6 at the free-throw line. Johnson came in averaging 23.1 points per game.

