Battle, Okpara lead Ohio State to a 67-60 win over UCLA in opener of Atlanta doubleheader

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 14 points, including Ohio State’s only 3-pointer in the final minute, and Felix Okpara made two key baskets down the stretch to lead the Buckeyes to a 67-60 victory over UCLA. Roddy Gayle Jr. led 9-2 Ohio State with 19 points in the opener of the CBS Sports Classic, a doubleheader played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Buckeyes won despite going 1 of 15 from 3-point range. UCLA dropped to 5-4 with its second straight loss and fourth defeat in six games. Shooting just 38%, the Bruins were paced by Sebastian Mack with 14 points.

