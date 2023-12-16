Battle, Okpara lead Ohio State to a 67-60 win over UCLA in opener of Atlanta doubleheader

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2) shoots against UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 14 points, including Ohio State’s only 3-pointer in the final minute, and Felix Okpara made two key baskets down the stretch to lead the Buckeyes to a 67-60 victory over UCLA. Roddy Gayle Jr. led 9-2 Ohio State with 19 points in the opener of the CBS Sports Classic, a doubleheader played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Buckeyes won despite going 1 of 15 from 3-point range. UCLA dropped to 5-4 with its second straight loss and fourth defeat in six games. Shooting just 38%, the Bruins were paced by Sebastian Mack with 14 points.

