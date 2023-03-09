Battle, Montana St. beat NAU, win 2nd straight Big Sky title

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — RaeQuan Battle scored 25 points and Montana State beat Northern Arizona 85-78 to clinch its second consecutive Big Sky Conference title and an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Jalen Cone converted a three-point play to cap a 12-6 spurt and pull the Lumberjacks within five points — as close as they had been since late in the first half — 70-65 with 4:50 to play but Battle was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer from the right corner 24 seconds later, made the and-1 free throw and Northern Arizona got no closer. Carson Towt had 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Montana State has won eight consecutive games and 13 of its last 14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.