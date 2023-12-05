Battle hits milestone, leads Arkansas over Furman 97-83

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Khalif Battle finished with 25 points to top 1,000 for his career and Arkansas beat Furman 97-83. Battle, who needed three points to reach the milestone, came off the bench to sink 7 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for the Razorbacks (6-3). Battle transferred to Arkansas after playing for Butler his freshman year and for Temple the last three seasons. Chandler Lawson scored 19 on 8-for-10 shooting with a 3-pointer for Arkansas. Trevon Brazile scored 13 and Davonte Davis pitched in with 10 rebounds and eight assists to go with seven points. Freshman Layden Blocker totaled nine points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench. JP Pegues had 21 points to lead the Paladins (4-5).

