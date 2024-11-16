Battle has 21 points and No. 4 Gonzaga routs UMass Lowell 113-54

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 21 points, including 4 for 4 on 3-point attempts, and No. 4 Gonzaga cruised to a 113-54 victory over UMass Lowel. Nolan Hickman added 14 points and shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range for the Zags who are undefeated after three games for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Braden Huff and Ryan Nembhard had 13 apiece and Dusty Stromer and Graham Ike each had 11. The River Hawks were led by Quinton Mincey with 10 points. The Zags jumped to a 21-7 lead with the help of an 11-0 run in the first five minutes.

