Batting title put McNeil in driver’s seat for $50M deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Winning a batting title put Jeff McNeil in the driver’s seat — for a big-money contract and a new car. Mets teammate Francisco Lindor told McNeil early last season he would gift him the vehicle if McNeil won a batting championship. McNeil led the major leagues at .326, and the Mets rewarded him with a $50 million, four-year deal. McNeil says: “I did send Lindor a pretty good video of some very nice cars the other day.” He adds: “So any one of those should be up to my standards.”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil speaks to reporters during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets finalized a $50 million, four-year contract Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, poses for photographers with his wife Tatiana and son Lucas during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets finalized a $50 million, four-year contract Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil speaks to reporters during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets finalized a $50 million, four-year contract Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer