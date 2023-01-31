Batting title put McNeil in driver’s seat for $50M deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Winning a batting title put Jeff McNeil in the driver’s seat — for a big-money contract and a new car. Mets teammate Francisco Lindor told McNeil early last season he would gift him the vehicle if McNeil won a batting championship. McNeil led the major leagues at .326, and the Mets rewarded him with a $50 million, four-year deal. McNeil says: “I did send Lindor a pretty good video of some very nice cars the other day.” He adds: “So any one of those should be up to my standards.”

