Batter up! Things to know as NCAA baseball tournament enters super regionals

The NCAA baseball tournament moves to super regionals this weekend. The four best-of-three series starting Friday are South Carolina at Florida, Duke at Virginia, Oral Roberts at Oregon and Indiana State at TCU. The series starting Saturday are Alabama at Wake Forest, Texas at Stanford, Kentucky at LSU and Tennessee at Southern Mississippi. The eight winners of the best-of-three series advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, starting June 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.